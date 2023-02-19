Pictet Asset Management SA Has $46.90 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 916,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,783 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 1.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $46,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPX. DA Davidson lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPX opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $78.09.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

