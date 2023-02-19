Pictet Asset Management SA Has $48.75 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $48,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $101.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.85. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 7.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

