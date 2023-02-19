Pictet Asset Management SA Has $52.08 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Pictet Asset Management SA trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,832 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $52,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.0 %

HON stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.38.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.