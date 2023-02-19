Pictet Asset Management SA Increases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,748,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,873 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $40,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 632.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,229,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,784,000 after buying an additional 8,833,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 262.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after acquiring an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in Pinterest by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 9,818,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,645,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718,191 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,285,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,825,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS opened at $24.43 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.78 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $3,571,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $109,785.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,936.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,160,523 shares of company stock valued at $53,128,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

About Pinterest



Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

