Pictet Asset Management SA Purchases 11,484 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.33% of UDR worth $44,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 10,083.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of UDR by 412.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the second quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR during the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UDR by 25.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares in the company, valued at $39,821,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UDR Stock Down 0.5 %

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UDR shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on UDR in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 179.00, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.18 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.16 million. UDR had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 2.66%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

UDR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 608.00%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading

