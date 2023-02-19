Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Stock Position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,489,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423,108 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $38,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 437,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,826,000 after acquiring an additional 190,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,843,000 after purchasing an additional 85,778 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,261,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter worth $76,000. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $506,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 13,043 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $401,072.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,819.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 16,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $506,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 39,237 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,381 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $20.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.86. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

