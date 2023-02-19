Pictet Asset Management SA Trims Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 844,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 268,658 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.89% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $39,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $248,502,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,788,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $476,577,000 after purchasing an additional 912,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $395,924,000 after purchasing an additional 748,651 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1,374.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 478,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,272,000 after purchasing an additional 445,945 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 521,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 429,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,819,565.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,621.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,083 shares of company stock worth $4,760,165. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 0.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.06. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $66.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITCI. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.38.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Stories

