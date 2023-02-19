Piper Sandler Upgrades Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) to “Overweight”

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $43.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $34.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BKR. Bank of America raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.68.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of BKR stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.47 and a 200 day moving average of $27.50. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -126.67%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

