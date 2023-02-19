Pirate Chain Market Cap Hits $83.53 Million (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001763 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $83.53 million and $68,928.66 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.45 or 0.00199742 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00070890 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00054407 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001655 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

