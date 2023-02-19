Polymesh Price Hits $0.20 on Top Exchanges (POLYX)

Polymesh (POLYX) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Polymesh has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One Polymesh token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Polymesh has a market cap of $106.70 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of Polymesh was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polymesh Token Profile

Polymesh’s total supply is 718,725,120 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,874,157 tokens. Polymesh’s official Twitter account is @polymeshnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polymesh is polymesh.network.

Polymesh Token Trading

