PotCoin (POT) Market Capitalization Achieves $603,038.34

PotCoin (POT) traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $603,038.34 and approximately $417.84 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.75 or 0.00402658 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00029576 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00013923 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000829 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00017242 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004137 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000422 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,100,984 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

