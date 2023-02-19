PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.50-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PPL. UBS Group raised their target price on PPL to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised PPL from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

PPL Stock Performance

NYSE:PPL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. PPL has a 1 year low of $23.47 and a 1 year high of $31.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.77.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.38%.

Insider Transactions at PPL

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPL

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PPL by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after buying an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $50,783,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 38.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,019,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,885 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 1,646.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,121,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,969,000 after purchasing an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

See Also

