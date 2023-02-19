PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Shares Sold by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Altium Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.18% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 6.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock worth $1,829,318 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.38.

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.40. The company has a current ratio of 10.56, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average of $41.53.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Featured Stories

