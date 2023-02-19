Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Buys A$71,241.98 in Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Greg Moshal acquired 123,684 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$71,241.98 ($49,473.60).
Prospa Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.44, a current ratio of 53.69 and a quick ratio of 53.42.
Prospa Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Prospa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.