Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL) Insider Buys A$71,241.98 in Stock

Prospa Group Limited (ASX:PGL – Get Rating) insider Greg Moshal acquired 123,684 shares of Prospa Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$71,241.98 ($49,473.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.44, a current ratio of 53.69 and a quick ratio of 53.42.

Prospa Group Limited, an online lending company, provides finance services to small businesses in Australia. The company offers business accounts, as well as small and plus business loans, and line of credits. It serves art and lifestyle, building and trade, financial services, hair and beauty, health, hospitality, manufacturing, professional services, retail, transport, wholesaling, and other industries.

