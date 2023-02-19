Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.72 Billion

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Provenance Blockchain has traded down 36.2% against the US dollar. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $219.42 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0222 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain Token Profile

Provenance Blockchain launched on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. Provenance Blockchain’s official message board is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

Provenance Blockchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provenance Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Provenance Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provenance Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

