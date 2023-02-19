Prudential PLC Acquires 2,197 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,197 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDB. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $33,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in MongoDB during the third quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 510.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1,468.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,419.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total value of $79,524.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,419.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of MongoDB stock opened at $213.13 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.83.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

