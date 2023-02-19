Prudential PLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,557 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,573 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after acquiring an additional 854,076 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after acquiring an additional 687,650 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 586,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $99.54 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.78.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Gregory Hayes purchased 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, with a total value of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

