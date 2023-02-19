Prudential PLC Buys 5,092 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 33.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on WSM. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $156.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WSM stock opened at $130.59 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $176.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.14 and its 200-day moving average is $129.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.91%.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Articles

