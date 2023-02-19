Prudential PLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,584 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 29,944 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $49,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CTSH opened at $65.48 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 26.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. TheStreet raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.