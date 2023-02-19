Prudential PLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 542,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $815,769,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 505,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $759,224,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 381,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $498,246,000 after buying an additional 26,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 13.4% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 228,015 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $342,652,000 after buying an additional 26,906 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,617.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,754.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,526.07 and a 200 day moving average of $1,554.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.88 by ($0.59). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 41.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,760.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,871.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,633.11, for a total transaction of $3,581,410.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,128,219.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total transaction of $931,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,412,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,794,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.