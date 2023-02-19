Prudential PLC Increases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,155 shares of company stock worth $1,275,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $72.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

