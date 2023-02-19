Prudential PLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prudential PLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal stock opened at $74.66 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.00.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush cut their price target on PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stephens cut their price target on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

