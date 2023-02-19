Prudential PLC Purchases 2,667 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential PLC grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,212,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,880,000 after acquiring an additional 170,834 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 302,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,095,000 after buying an additional 86,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $25,004,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,786 shares of company stock worth $4,433,623 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

IDXX opened at $496.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.83, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $457.76 and a 200 day moving average of $402.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water, Livestock, Poultry and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

