Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NRG Energy by 206.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in NRG Energy by 92.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 163.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $34.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 29.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.71 per share, with a total value of $285,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, with a total value of $480,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

