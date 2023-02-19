Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 19th. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $133.71 million and $10.00 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X (New) token can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00002117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.4986842 USD and is down -1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $5,321,416.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

