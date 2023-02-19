Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on March 1st

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PMO opened at $11.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average is $11.16. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $12.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMO. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,747 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

