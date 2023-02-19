Qtum 24 Hour Volume Tops $105.32 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. During the last week, Qtum has traded up 23.4% against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $345.22 million and $105.32 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $3.30 or 0.00013582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,680.84 or 0.06913503 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00081274 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00029665 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00058280 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0874 or 0.00000359 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010662 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00030562 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,542,994 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.