Quantfury Token (QTF) Price Reaches $10.05

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 19th. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $100.51 million and $19,540.57 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantfury Token has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can now be purchased for $10.05 or 0.00040340 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00425120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,997.47 or 0.28160746 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000147 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.05697393 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $34,055.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

