QUASA Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $121,386.71 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 19th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a market cap of $82.74 million and approximately $121,386.71 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 23.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QUASA

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00138113 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $119,288.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

