Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 78.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 17,629 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 128.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 742.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 190.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,626,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 26.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.87. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $41.12.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

