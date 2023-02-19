Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000.

VDC stock opened at $191.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $189.04. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $170.83 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

