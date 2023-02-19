Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $400,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $117.29 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.49 and a fifty-two week high of $132.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.32.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.