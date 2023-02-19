Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $361.13 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $390.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $347.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $363.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.55.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total transaction of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 647,302 shares of company stock worth $239,795,693 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

