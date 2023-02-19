Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Sells 3,283 Shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 376.3% in the 3rd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 32,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 25,507 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000.

iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VEGI opened at $43.39 on Friday. iShares MSCI Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $50.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.32 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06.

