Rather & Kittrell Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,867 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 166.5% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $105,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $210,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAR stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.77. 144,533 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,059. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $19.12 and a 52-week high of $29.60.

