Rather & Kittrell Inc. Sells 821 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Rather & Kittrell Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 207.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $61.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,462,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,888,506. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $49.42 and a 52-week high of $69.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.78 and a 200 day moving average of $57.52.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

