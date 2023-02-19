Raymond James Boosts Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $225.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADI. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $210.32.

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $192.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.97. Analog Devices has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,040,194,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 101,479.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,111,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $674,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,895 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Analog Devices by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,126,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,146 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Further Reading

