Raymond James Boosts Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Price Target to C$125.00

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TMTNF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toromont Industries from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.63. Toromont Industries has a 52 week low of $70.14 and a 52 week high of $96.02.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

