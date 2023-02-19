Raymond James Cuts Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Price Target to $33.00

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on OHI. Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.50.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI stock opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.00. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $33.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.49%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.