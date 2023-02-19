Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.33

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.33 and traded as low as $14.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $14.16, with a volume of 239,195 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RBGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($103.18) to GBX 7,500 ($91.04) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($99.54) to GBX 7,800 ($94.68) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7,850.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of consumer brand products including Air Wick, Calgon, Cillit Bang, Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Enfamil, Finish, Gaviscon, Harpic, Lysol, Mortein, Mucinex, Nurofen, Nutramigen, Strepsils, Vanish, Veet, and Woolite. It operates through the following segments: Hygiene, Health, and Nutrition.

