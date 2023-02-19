Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $800.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $23.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

