Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
REGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $790.00 to $856.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $756.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $770.00 to $834.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $915.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $800.33.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $748.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $734.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.25. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $800.48. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,419,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total transaction of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 13,189 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.08, for a total transaction of $10,552,255.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,504 shares in the company, valued at $160,419,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,527 shares of company stock worth $29,508,696. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
