Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Shares Purchased by Integral Health Asset Management LLC

Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 600,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,738 shares during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics accounts for about 2.6% of Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Integral Health Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RLAY shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Relay Therapeutics Trading Up 5.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Relay Therapeutics

RLAY stock opened at $18.45 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.65 and a 1-year high of $35.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $293,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Adams sold 9,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $199,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,023 shares of company stock worth $1,133,190 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.