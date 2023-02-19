Renault (EPA:RNO) PT Set at €45.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.39) price target on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RNO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €34.00 ($36.56) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($59.14) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($46.24) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €31.00 ($33.33) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

Renault Trading Down 3.1 %

EPA RNO opened at €42.21 ($45.39) on Wednesday. Renault has a fifty-two week low of €73.71 ($79.26) and a fifty-two week high of €100.70 ($108.28). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.72.

About Renault

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

