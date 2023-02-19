Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Receives $224.14 Average PT from Analysts

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $224.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $190.00 on Friday. Repligen has a twelve month low of $137.21 and a twelve month high of $262.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.32. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 31,786 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,691,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

