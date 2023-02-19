Request 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.93 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. One Request token can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000463 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. Request has a market cap of $114.94 million and $2.93 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00028886 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001695 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00018778 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003993 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.70 or 0.00216126 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24,848.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1145185 USD and is up 1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $3,055,495.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

