Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Increased to $74.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stephens upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.10.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of QSR stock opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $46.68 and a 1-year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 66.26%.

In other news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 1,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $116,887.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,915.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,234 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,020 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,194,166 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,286,646,000 after buying an additional 371,525 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $576,178,000 after buying an additional 312,782 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,042,000 after buying an additional 257,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,963,347 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $320,871,000 after buying an additional 231,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.