Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target Raised to C$93.00 at Cfra

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its target price upped by Cfra from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$70.43.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

TSE:QSR opened at C$90.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$89.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$83.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 356.95. The company has a market cap of C$27.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$92.65.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.732 dividend. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In related news, Director Vicente Tome sold 522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.93, for a total value of C$46,942.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$820,407.67.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.