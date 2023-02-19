Reviewing Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) & Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL)

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) and Logiq (OTCMKTS:WEYL – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brambles and Logiq’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brambles N/A N/A N/A Logiq -21.55% -59.07% -50.00%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Brambles and Logiq, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brambles 0 0 0 0 N/A Logiq 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of Brambles shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of Logiq shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Brambles and Logiq’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brambles N/A N/A N/A $0.86 9.61 Logiq $34.65 million 0.10 -$6.54 million ($0.56) -0.48

Brambles has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Logiq. Logiq is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brambles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Brambles beats Logiq on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the development of supply chain logistics solutions, focusing on the provision of reusable pallets and containers. The firm serves the fast-moving consumer goods, fresh produce, beverage, retail, automotive, and general manufacturing industries. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment is composed of North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa, and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The Corporate segment refers to BXB Digital. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology. It also empowers businesses to reach customers, increase sales, manage logistics, and promote their products and services. The company was founded on November 18, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

