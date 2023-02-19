Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. reduced its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,658 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RBLX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roblox by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 18,150 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after acquiring an additional 226,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 35,412 shares in the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roblox from $42.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Roblox from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.96.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,839.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 588,999 shares of company stock valued at $18,717,238 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $40.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.14.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 179.65% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

