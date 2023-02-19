Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Rogers accounts for approximately 3.0% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.15% of Rogers worth $52,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,060,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $559,930,000 after acquiring an additional 18,285 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rogers by 152.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Rogers by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,570,000 after buying an additional 16,769 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in Rogers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 456,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,560,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Rogers by 27.5% in the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 446,146 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,218,000 after buying an additional 96,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

ROG stock opened at $148.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.45 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rogers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

